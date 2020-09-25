-
The story in The Atlantic quoting anonymous sources saying President Donald Trump referred to American soldiers who lost their lives in service as ...
About 800,000 Ohioans take advantage of the homestead exemption credit that reduces their property tax burden. There’s a bill that would reduce it even…
NPR found the vast majority of student loan borrowers with disabilities aren't getting the debt relief they're owed. Now, a bipartisan group of lawmakers has asked for an investigation.
A University of Akron study found good news and bad news for veterans looking for jobs after leaving military service.Veterans contribute nearly 8% of…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 12:Troubled Copley nursing home to close voluntarily;Counties ordered to upgrade elections…
This year’s Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse was Gov. Mike DeWine’s first as Governor.Jim Groves, whose son, U.S. Army Chief…
A military veteran who’s studying at the University of Akron got a surprise from the Cleveland Cavaliers.Quentin Brown served in the Marines for 8 years…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, November 5: President Trump to host election eve Cleveland rally;Veterans receive free museum admission amid…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, October 25:Ohio Medicaid owes government $38M;Doctors will soon be able to predict opioid addiction;Ohio…
Morning Headlines: Senate Candidates Spar in First Debate; Charter School Pioneer David Brennan DiesHere are your morning headlines for Monday, October 15:Ohio US Senate candidates spar over health care, immigration;Voting rights group appeals latest…