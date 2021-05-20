-
Morning Headlines: Thousands Enter Ohio's $1M Vax-a-Million Lottery; $2B Plan for Cleveland Hopkins Airport UnveiledThe state says hundreds of thousands of people have entered Ohio's lottery that will award five $1 million prizes and five full-ride college scholarships in a promotion to increase vaccinations; Cleveland officials on Wednesday got a first look at a 20-year master plan for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport; President Joe Biden plans a trip to Cleveland next week; and more stories.