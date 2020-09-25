-
A new study by Cleveland Clinic Children’s finds that teens who regularly vape THC are likely to develop a serious condition associated with vaping known…
The local chapter of the American Heart Association says one in four high school students report using an e-cigarette in the past month. The organization…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 28:Akron school employees get raises;Cleveland ends low-level marijuana penalties;High number of flu…
The spate of more than 2,500 acute vaping-related lung injuries tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is on the decline, epidemiologists say, and the number of deaths has slowed.
A recent outbreak of Lung Disease linked to vaping has prompted pulmonologists at the Cleveland Clinic to explore the link between the two.Doctors began…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Oct. 14:Companies to disclose vape ingredients;Democrats: Ohio is still a swing state;Akron rehab center to…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 9:Vaping illnesses confirmed in NE Ohio;Early voting begins for November election;Akron schools…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 2:Johnson & Johnson settles with Summit, Cuyahoga;DeWine pushes for vaping ban;Drug stores trying to…
As the CDC continues to investigate more than 800 cases of vaping-related lung disease, two states have found that many patients were using THC products sold under the label "Dank Vapes."
The Ohio Department of Health has confirmed at least 20 cases of severe breathing illnesses, mostly in young people. And there are about two dozen more…