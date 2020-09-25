-
A top Cleveland official must repay tens of thousands of dollars she collected as a member of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority board, the state auditor said Thursday. RTA trustee Valarie McCall, who also serves as Mayor Frank Jackson’s chief of governmental affairs, improperly received $57,200 from the transit authority, Ohio Auditor Keith Faber found in a newly released audit.
