-
Sanitizing large public spaces in the age of the coronavirus is coming down to drones. It may be a way to get fans in the stands sooner. It also could...
-
A young adult in Stark County is the first confirmed case of measles in Ohio this year. In fact, it’s the first confirmed case in Ohio since 2017. The…
-
Prominent attorney Robert Kennedy Jr. says vaccines are making children sick. The son of former U.S. Attorney General Bobby Kennedy and nephew of former…
-
As the nation battles a measles outbreak, there’s a new bill in the Ohio legislature that would require that parents be told there are exemptions in the…
-
A controversial bill dealing with whether an employer can force workers to get the flu shot is still sitting in the Ohio House. The bill is set to get a…