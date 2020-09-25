-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 7:Republicans appeal new congressional map ruling;Ohio primary begins;Former Massillon medical center…
-
Ohio's U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown hasn’t decided whether he will vote to confirm President Trump’s nominee for VA secretary. The Ohio Democrat sits on the…
-
Ohio veterans as well as top VA officials met in Columbus today to talk about issues including suicide. For Ohio Public Radio, WOSU’s Esther Honig reports…
-
Veterans groups are urging President-elect Trump to keep former Cincinnati businessman Robert McDonald at the helm of the Department of Veterans Affairs.…
-
Donald Trump laid out a 10-point plan this week to make major changes to what he calls “a very unfair system” – the VA. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has the…