Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 9:Cuyahoga County jail guards indicted;Early voting begins for May primary;Electric scooters could…
Encino Energy is continuing to ramp up staffing at its new headquarters in Stark County. Encino is a natural gas and oil acquistion and development…
The Utica Shale drilling boom that’s been fading of late in northeast Ohio may be getting an international boost.Ethane is critical for making things like…
There is a new leading player in the development of Ohio’s oil and natural gas drilling industry. ENCINO Energy just bought all of the Utica shale…
A three-year study of the possible health effects of fracking on people who live near shale drilling sites is entering its final phase. The National…
As the multi-year, multi-billion-dollar Shell Cracker plant construction project moves forward between Pittsburgh and East Liverpool, ads have now been…
Govs. John Kasich of Ohio, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, and Jim Justice of West Virginia have renewed the Tri-State Shale Coalition Agreement for four more…
Just over a month ago, an explosion at a Utica shale drilling site in Southeast Ohio's Belmont County forced evacuation of nearby homes. It took nearly…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 23:Gov. Kasich among governors calling for health care reforms;Hall of Fame Village loan still…
Ohio’s oil and gas drilling boom started in 2010, peaked in 2013 and has been fading since then. Now there are signs it may be picking up again. Larry…