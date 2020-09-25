Urban planning

-
2019 is shaping up to be a busy year for northeast Ohio cities and towns trying to revitalize themselves. At least two dozen have turnaround plans in…
-
A conference on city planning kicks off in Cleveland this week, concentrating on the theme of equity in the city.We Plan CLE begins tonight with a walking…
-
Akron’s population has been shrinking for decades, but the city plans to get 50,000 more people to call it home by 2050. In addition to its own…
-
Rebuilding Akron as a 21st century city could mean overhauling zoning codes, embracing its historical architecture and putting city streets on a diet – by…