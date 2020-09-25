-
During a recent training session, a group of urban farmers in Mansfield, Ohio, huddled around a small raised bed of radishes, examining the crop’s growth after a cold spring week. They aren't on your typical farm. Dozens of small beds of greens are lined up under tunnels in this “micro farm” on the Ohio State University Mansfield campus, which is built on top of a parking lot.
-
The Akron-Summit County Public library has set up a food computer. It doesn’t print food or magically materialize it. This unit grows it.It’s a…
-
Some Akron City Council members are considering whether changes need to be made to ordinances related to urban agriculture, in the wake of an unsuccessful…