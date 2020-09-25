-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, September 11:DeWine opposes Issue 1 on fall ballot;Cleveland Clininc Children's to open first outpatient…
About 200 people gathered for a memorial in Alliance over the weekend for former Congressman Ralph Regula, who died last month at age 92.The ceremony took…
The human behavior behind high tech hostility and cyber rage.Tamara Daily is a psychology professor at the University of Mount Union. She's reviewing…
The University of Mount Union football program had the longest regular-season winning streak in the NCAA -- until this past weekend. It ended at 112 games…