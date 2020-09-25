-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 23:Kent State warns students to avoid gatheringsCOVID-19 cases, positivity rate dropState unveils…
While University of Akron president Gary Miller says an arbitrator’s decision will help secure the school’s financial future, the head of the faculty…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 18:Portage County rises, Summit drops on COVID-19 alert map2 shot at Akron football gameUA reports…
A new video series traces the history of the University of Akron over the past 150 years – and finds parallels between the past and present.The…
Editor's note: This story has been updated. The Republican National Convention starts tonight. And for the first time ever, due to the pandemic, it’s…
Performing Arts studies at the University of Akron took a major hit last month because of massive job cuts campus-wide. With the fall semester about the start, there are some changes afoot.
A long-time professor at the University of Akron is leading an effort to assess the campus for its diversity and inclusivity. English professor Sheldon…
The Democratic National Convention gets underway today. However, the usual mix of in-person pomp and circumstance and politics is being replaced by a…
The University of Akron’s Board of Trustees passed a budget Wednesday that includes 178 layoffs; 96 of the layoffs are union faculty. However, the faculty…
The University of Akron is facing an August 3 deadline for contract negotiations with the professor’s union. If the vote fails, the deal goes to…