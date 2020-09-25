-
Here are your morning headlines for September 15, 2020:LaRose halts plan to add ballot sites in Cuyahoga CountyKSU reports 12 new COVID-19 casesDeWine…
COVID-19 disproportionately impacts black families, causing a wide range of concerns among people already facing racial unrest, bias in health care, and…
A mom who understands the pain of losing an infant shares her grief to help families in Cuyahoga County, where black babies are nearly four times less…
If your allergies are worse this season, you might blame it on the coronavirus pandemic. University Hospitals allergist Dr. Sam Friedlander said it’s possible that allergies are worse now because people stayed home all spring to avoid the virus. Friedlander said when people have new exposures to allergies, they have a dramatic increase in symptoms. That means less time outside during the spring while people stayed home could have an impact.
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 3:Ohio National Guard deployed to D.C.;Cleveland police kneel, pray with protesters;University…
Updated: 5:20 p.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020 University Hospitals is using a new protective tool to conduct COVID-19 tests. The hospital system’s innovation department, UH Ventures, partnered with the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network (MAGNET) to design and develop innovative COVID-19 testing booths. Workers administer the tests through arms-length gloves attached to a barrier on the booth. This could speed up the testing process, as the workers no longer need to change personal protective equipment in between each test.
Updated: 4 p.m. on Friday May 1, 2020 Two northeast Ohio health systems, University Hospitals and MetroHealth, are using antibody tests on frontline employees to better understand COVID-19 and if it’s possible to become re-infected with the virus. University Hospitals plans to test about 10,000 employees, nearly half its staff, for the coronavirus to see if they have developed antibodies, said Dr. Robert Salata, chair of the department of medicine at UH.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday a partial rollback on his ban on elective medical procedures in Ohio — the same day University Hospitals announced staff pay cuts. Less than 24 hours later, UH also said it plans to shut down some emergency services by the end of the month.
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 23: UH cuts pay to 4,000 employees, closes ERs;Akron cancels summer events;Cuyahoga County Public…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 17:State to slowly reopen May 1;COVID-19 cases jump by nearly 600 in 24-hour period;855,000 Ohioans file…