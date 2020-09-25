Universal Health Care Action Network

-
The federal government has rejected Ohio’s attempt to end the individual mandate for health care. The mandate is a mainstay of the Affordable Care Act,…
-
A healthcare advocacy group delivered hundreds of letters to the state Medicaid office to express their opposition to work requirements for certain…
-
The Trump administration is clearing the way for states to attach work requirements for peole on Medicaid. The announcement has sparked outrage among…
-
A new analysis from the Associated Press shows Medicaid expansion accounted for 43 percent of total Ohio Medicaid spending on substance abuse and mental…