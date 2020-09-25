-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, October 16:Summit County repeals panhandling regulations;Stark County creates teen suicide prevention…
-
Morning Headlines: Democratic Candidates for Governor to Debate; Union Approves TimkenSteel ContractHere are your morning headlines for Monday, December 4th:Fatal airplane crash leaves one man dead in Portage County;Canton-based brewing equipment…
-
Morning Headlines: Steelworkers Reject TimkenSteel's Second Offer; Kasich Defends Execution ProtocolHere are your morning headlines for Friday, November 17th:Union rejects second offer from TimkenSteel;Sen. Brown gives campaign donations from Sen.…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, October 4th:Storage facility shootout ends in custody of Akron man;Cleveland Clinic sends cease-and-desist…
-
Despite worries about funding, Canton’s annual 4th of July fireworks show will go on, according to one of its sponsors.This marks the second year in a row…
-
The Golden Lodge in Canton has long served as a headquarters for the workers at Timken Steel. A TV on the wall is tuned to MSNBC. The topic: President…
-
About 60 members of the United Steel Workers Union 1140 gathered at their Lorain union hall today to show support for Democratic presidential candidate…
-
Canton should know today if its fireworks and concert is back on. Last week, the city announced there’s no room in its troubled budget for the annual July…
-
After nearly a year of negotiations, the United Steelworkers have a tentative agreement on a new contract with Arcelor-Mittal. The steel-maker has 15…