-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 13:Elections chief urges but won't require masks for Ohio voteUniversity of Akron budget calls for…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 10:Summit, Lorain counties added to state mask requirementsUnited Airlines plans layoffs at Cleveland…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Jan. 17:Chapel Hill Mall to lose J.C. Penney;Cleveland changes stance on marijuana possession;Akron delays new…
-
Cleveland Hopkins Airport is looking to the future, with officials about to ink the deal with a consulting company and begin work next month to plan a path for the airport 25 years into the future. Director Robert Kennedy told Cleveland City Council this week that he had been asked five years ago, he would not have forecast today's growth in passengers at Hopkins.
-
Starting this week, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will be the nation’s only mid-sized airport with the three biggest ultra-low cost carriers.…
-
In 2014 United Airlines said it was shutting down its hub at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. This came after the U.S. Airways hub closing in Pittsburgh and…