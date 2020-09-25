-
As productivity continues to grow in Ohio, wages have remained stagnant. That’s among the findings in a new report from Policy Matters Ohio analyzing…
Morning Headlines: Two Akron Park Projects Win $100,000 Grants; Browns to Stay in Berea for 20 YearsHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 18:Two Akron park projects win $100,000 grants;Diebolf Nixdorf to move 200 jobs to Hoover District;NWS…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 12:Heartbeat bill returns to legislature;More Cleveland workers to make $15 min. wage;Akron sets snow…
Members of the Ohio House came back to work for their first day since the election to face a room packed with opponents of a bill on public employee…
The U.S. Supreme Court recently issued a landmark ruling that overturns 40 years of precedent and ends compelled union dues for public employees. Now, a…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 13: Two Ohio lawmakers introduce sports gambling bill;Researchers expect smaller, significant algae bloom…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 6:FDA recalls device for heart failure;ComDoc to bring 250 jobs to Stark County;Akron's Rubber Bowl…
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments this morning in a case that pits an Illinois social worker against a public employee union. Its outcome could…
Ohio teachers’ unions are keeping a close eye on a U.S. Supreme Court case that could hurt membership numbers. Here's more on how the outcome of an…
After nearly a year of negotiations, the United Steelworkers have a tentative agreement on a new contract with Arcelor-Mittal. The steel-maker has 15…