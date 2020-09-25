-
A new stimulus bill in the Senate may benefit a group that missed out on stimulus checks in March. College students did not necessarily benefit from the…
An extra 20 weeks of unemployment compensation will be made available to eligible Ohioans once they have exhausted their other benefits.
State officials say they are putting every resource they have into ramping up Ohio's unemployment compensation website. The site has been crashing due...
Ohio has a new tool to detect bogus claims by the few people who try to scam the state for unemployment checks each year. The state uses new hire reports…
The new House speaker says now that his seven-week-long battle to get elected is over, it’s time to focus on several big issues. Among those: an effort…
The bill to change the way money is put into the fund the state uses to pay benefits to unemployed workers is taking another step forward this week. But…
After more than a year of negotiations, a fix to shore up the fund that Ohio uses to pay benefits to jobless workers is no closer to reality.For months,…
A controversial bill intended to shore up the fund the state uses to pay unemployment benefits might be moving forward soon. The bill’s sponsor says it’s…
There’s about a month left for legislators to get anything done before the new year. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, there’s one issue that…
Ohio is trying to stabilize its unemployment benefit fund, which went deeply in debt to the feds in 2008,. And both business and labor leaders agree it…