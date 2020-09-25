-
Parents and other caregivers of children who are learning at home while schools are closed – even for part of the week – can receive weekly cash benefits, regardless of whether they would normally qualify for unemployment. That’s according to guidance released at the end of August from the U.S. Department of Labor about who is eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). The program, part of the federal government’s COVID-19 relief plan, is aimed at those affected by the virus who are not eligible for regular unemployment benefits.
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 9:3 teens charged in killing of Cleveland detective, informantGov. DeWine disspells "FEMA camps"…
Ohioans receiving unemployment benefits can expect an additional $300 weekly starting mid-to-late September. The payments will be retroactive, going back to Aug. 1. Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) President John Baker told ideastream those additional funds are “really a lifeline” for many restaurant employees, whose industry has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic.
The state is moving forward with President Donald Trump's executive order to offer additional money for people getting unemployment benefits since the...
Congress is working on a second stimulus bill meant to boost the economy as the coronavirus pandemic continues. If the second round of help includes more $1,200.00 checks in your mailbox, lawmakers hope that extra cash will get folks spending again. But Northeast Ohio experts say while the money would be helpful for families, it won’t prevent a stumbling economy from falling over the edge.
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 7:UA faculty take aim at athletics amid looming layoffsCleveland lawmaker tests positive for…
As Ohio opens for business again, many workers have qualms about returning to their jobs. Some Democrats are proposing a bill they say will protect...
1.2 million Ohioans have filed jobless claims since mid-March. And as Ohio’s businesses reopen, workers are concerned about the availability of child...
If the state went into a recession now, the unemployment compensation fund may not be able to pay laid-off workers for very long. But there’s been no…
The bill to change the way money is put into the fund the state uses to pay benefits to unemployed workers is taking another step forward this week. But…