President Donald Trump has gone back-and-forth this week on the possibility of new funds to help people struggling during the pandemic. Initially ,Trump...
Failure of state leaders to devise long-term plans that help all people succeed is to blame for Ohio’s economic decline. The pandemic pulled back the covers on those problems.
WKSU Morning News Headlines for Friday, August 21:Goodyear: Attire supporting police OK, but no political wearGoodyear workers, lawmakers protest,…
A new report shows before the pandemic hit, only three of the ten most common jobs in Ohio actually paid employees enough to afford a basic two-bedroom...
The fund that the state uses to pay jobless benefits is now broke – which was predicted even before the pandemic. And now state leaders are struggling...
Marnie Behan got a surprising message last month from Ohio’s Department of Jobs and Family Services about her ongoing unemployment payments. Instead of...
The state has paid out more than $3.8 billion in unemployment benefits to over 683,000 Ohioans since mid-March, more than it’s ever paid out in a full...
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 5:Canton officer resigns after social media post;Thieves break into Canal Park;Zoos, other attractions…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, May 29:Columbus protests over George Floyd turn violent;Kent State proposes freshman tuition hike;Law…
Your morning headlines for Thursday, May 28:County unemployment rates soar;YSU announces cuts, furloughs;I Promise School housing project gets $10M in tax…