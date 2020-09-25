-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 22: HOLA Ohio offers to post bond for Fresh Mark undocumented workers;Omnova Solutions chemical leak…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 19:Akron could save $75M on sewer project via new design;Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Toledo visits detainees of…
-
House Republicans are taking another shot at denying workers’ compensation for undocumented immigrants, and the fight now goes to the Senate.Republican…
-
The Senate is now considering a proposal that would ban undocumented workers from receiving workers’ compensation if they’re injured on the job.The…
-
Stories in this week’s New Yorker from ProPublica, the non-profit investigative journalism group, raise questions about whether a northeast Ohio poultry…