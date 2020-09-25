-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, October 17:Ohio absentee ballot requests soar;Testa gives $15M gift to Akron Children's;WOW Air ends…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 9:Renacci would 'strongly consider' senate bid if Trump asks;Jack Cleveland Casino revenue falls;Akron…
-
One of the Republicans who is running for U.S. Senate wants to show he’s serious about his bid to win the GOP’s nomination to take on Democratic incumbent…
-
Now that Treasurer Josh Mandel has announced he’s out of the race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, there are lots of questions about who…
-
Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race, citing unspecified health problems with his wife.Mandel was considered the…
-
A contender for U.S. Senate is raising the stakes by hiring some big players in statewide and national politics.Republican investment banker Mike Gibbons…
-
Two long-time Ohio politicians battling for your vote in the race for U.S. Senate. Republican Sen. Rob Portman has held the office since 2011, but…