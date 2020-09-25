U.S. Justice Department

-
William Barr and other federal law enforcement officials express sympathy for the family of George Floyd while denouncing violent protests in a press conference on Thursday.
-
Morning Headlines: Lake Erie Wind Turbine Project Gets Federal OK; Huntington Consolidating BranchesHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, October 4:Lake Erie wind turbine project gets federal approval;Hungtington Bank to consolidate 30 Ohio…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, May 18:Cuyahoga Falls sues contractors who replaced utility meters;Hiram College considers eliminating majors,…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 28:Lawmakers propose $2.6 billion plan to fund local projects;Ohio EPA completes cleanup of illegal…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, January 5:Cuyahoga Health Department reports second flu death;Meals on Wheels volunteer finds man frozen to…
-
The Oriana House in Akron stopped halfway-house services to three-dozen federal inmates Tuesday after the Federal Bureau of Prisons ended its contract.The…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 28th:Indiana steel company invests in Ohio;Federal judge narrows scope of lawsuit in fatal…
-
A Northeast Ohio member of the Ohio Board of Education wants local districts to decide for themselves how to handle bathroom policies for transgender…
-
The first report from the team monitoring Cleveland’s police reform progress is out, and it shows mixed results. The report is part of last year’s consent…
-
Cleveland’s Community Police Commission has lost another member – this time one of its co-chairs, Craig Boise, dean of the Cleveland Marshall College of…