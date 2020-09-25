-
Attorneys tell House lawmakers on Wednesday they perceived political influence in what is supposed to be the independent Department of Justice.
Cleveland expects two more years of federal oversight for its police department before being freed from what was meant to be a five-year consent decree. The city’s consent decree coordinator, retired judge Greg White, told city council’s safety committee Monday the city is not yet in compliance with the reforms included in its 2015 agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. But the city has turned a corner, he said.
The federal government is defending Ohio’s Down syndrome abortion ban in court.
Cleveland is one of seven cities eligible for $71 million in law enforcement grants under a new federal program. U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced Operation Relentless Pursuit at a Wednesday press conference in Detroit. In addition to Cleveland and Detroit, eligible cities include Memphis, Baltimore, Kansas City, Milwaukee and Albuquerque.
A new federal report says in 2018, Ohio was the worst state in the nation when it came to incarcerated youths reporting being forced or coerced into...
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Dec. 13:KSU gets $2M grant;Cuyahoga County jail faces another lawsuit;Ohio juvenile prison population has most…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 26:Northeast Ohio poverty rates climb;Akron receives $2M grant for sexual assault cases;Cleveland…
"We will find you and ensure that the justice system treats you like the drug dealer you are," said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski.
The U.S. Department of Justice is looking into social media giants Facebook and Google to see if they are stifling competition in the industry.Now top…
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) wants a more forceful response from Ohio Republicans regarding the Trump administration's attempts to hobble the Affordable...