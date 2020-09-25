-
A Pike County middle school remains closed over concerns about uranium detected inside the school and another carcinogen detected on school grounds.
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, January 9:Horrigan releases proposed budget for 2019;Ohio congress members refuse paychecks amid…
Morning Headlines: Lake Erie Wind Turbine Project Gets Federal OK; Huntington Consolidating BranchesHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, October 4:Lake Erie wind turbine project gets federal approval;Hungtington Bank to consolidate 30 Ohio…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 26:More than a dozen districts to vote on school safety levy in August;State utility regulators…
The U.S. Department of Energy is looking for the public’s input on what would be the country’s very first fresh water wind farm. The project known as…