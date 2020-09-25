U.S. Department of Education

-
NPR found the vast majority of student loan borrowers with disabilities aren't getting the debt relief they're owed. Now, a bipartisan group of lawmakers has asked for an investigation.
A review of the way Ohio’s education department handled a charter school data-scrubbing scandal was unable to determine if there was “malicious” intent…
Investigators say that 150 people have come forward with first-hand accounts of sexual abuse by longtime Ohio State sports doctor Richard Strauss.
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 18:U.S. EPA reverses stance on Lake Erie impairment designation;Trumbull County woman extradited from…
Akron Public Schools Says it Will Accommodate Transgender Students, Even Without a Federal DirectiveAkron Public Schools officials are saying the district will continue to accommodate transgender students, even after President Donald Trump removed…