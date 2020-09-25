U.S. Department of Defense

-
The Youngstown Air Reserve Station and additive manufacturing programs in Northeast Ohio are expected to benefit from a $270 million defense spending bill…
-
Ohio's congressional delegation is again asking the Defense Department to locate an intercontinental missile defense site in Northeast Ohio. Camp James A.…
-
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that J.M. Smucker and ConAgra have called off Smucker's acquisition of Wesson oil.Here are your…
-
Ohio lawmakers are presenting a united front in efforts to get a missile defense base located at Camp Ravenna.The Ohio House unanimously passed a Senate…