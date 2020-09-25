U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops

-
The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland has named Rev. Don Oleksiak as diocesan administrator until Pope Francis names a successor for Nelson Perez, now the Archbishop of Philadelphia after more than two years as Bishop of Cleveland. Perez's appointment to Philadelphia was effective as of Tuesday; Oleksiak's is effective immediately. Oleksiak is the first diocesan administrator in the 173 year history of the Diocese of Cleveland.
