-
Morning Headlines: Hundreds Gather to Remember Tamir Rice; Akron Residents Protest Sandusky ICE RaidHere are your morning headlines for Friday, June 15:Tamir Rice rememberance, fundraiser held on his 16th birthday;Akron residents protests ICE raid in…
-
Justin Herdman was sworn in late last summer as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. He was previously in private law practice and an…
-
President Trump’s nomination of a Cleveland attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Northern Ohio is winning bipartisan praise. Justin Herdman had been…
-
Steve Dettelbach is wrapping up his seven years as U.S. attorney for Northern Ohio and heading back to private practice. The work of his office has…
-
Steve Dettelbach is in his final week as U.S. Attorney for Northern Ohio. And though he plans to remain in Cleveland, it will be in private practice – a…