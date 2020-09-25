-
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this week issued a permit to General Motors allowing for construction of a battery making factory in Lordstown.G.M. is…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 6:3 Ohioans being tested for COVID-19; Ohio Department of Health receives testing kit;Backers appeal…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 11:Trump budget could eliminate funds for Lordstown;Jane Fonda to speak at Kent State;Akron council…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 5:Polls open for election day;Ford might produce new product in Ohio;LeBron James' foundation to fix up…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 11:Coroners warn public of overdose spike;Scientists predict harm algal bloom in Lake Erie;Resolution…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, July 10:Cleveland Clinic marks milestone baby delivery;Two Great Lakes at record-high water levels;Ohio…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, May 24: Plans finalized to stop Asian Carp;Coroners issue warnings after overdose spike;Akron launches plan to…
-
A Cleveland site that was once part of the World War II-era project to develop the atomic bomb, could be re-developed. But first, it needs to be cleaned…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 7:Republicans appeal new congressional map ruling;Ohio primary begins;Former Massillon medical center…
-
A new Cleveland City Council subcommittee is meeting for the first time today, and its focus is to figure out how to improve Lake Erie’s water…