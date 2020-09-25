Tyler's Law

-
21 bills were signed into law in Ohio in 2019, including the new $69-billion-dollar two-year budget, a controversial energy bill that reduced or…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, September 10:Second victim dies following 2017 Ohio State Fair ride accident;Chippewa Lake under algae bloom…
A year ago this week, an 18-year-old Columbus man was killed on a thrill ride on the first day of the Ohio State Fair. Legislation has been proposed to…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 24:State fair takes precautions following last year's deadly ride accident;New York sewage spill could…
The Ohio State Fair starts Wednesday and state officials say they are implementing additional testing to prevent ride malfunctions this year.The vendor…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, May 4:Tour company abruptly cancels school trips;Cleveland to hold dirt biking events at Muni Lot;National…