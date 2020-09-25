-
Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a bill that strengthens rules for amusement rides in Ohio. The new law is named after 18-year old Tyler Jarrell, who…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Oct. 25:Ryan drops out of 2020 race;Lordstown workers say no to GM contract;Bill would require professional…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, September 17: Ohio State Fair contract with operator of fatal ride;Akron borrows more money for sewer…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, September 10:Second victim dies following 2017 Ohio State Fair ride accident;Chippewa Lake under algae bloom…
-
Attendance at the Ohio State Fair has been up compared to last year, when fair officials were dealing with the fallout from a deadly ride accident.
-
A year ago this week, an 18-year-old Columbus man was killed on a thrill ride on the first day of the Ohio State Fair. Legislation has been proposed to…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 24:State fair takes precautions following last year's deadly ride accident;New York sewage spill could…