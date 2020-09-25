-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 23: UH cuts pay to 4,000 employees, closes ERs;Akron cancels summer events;Cuyahoga County Public…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 17:State to slowly reopen May 1;COVID-19 cases jump by nearly 600 in 24-hour period;855,000 Ohioans file…
-
Officials with Summit MetroParks are moving into the final phase of a $7 million project which will restore nearly five miles of waterways.Pond Brook runs…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 8:DeWine dedicates land to protect endangered plants;Primary results;Summit County to form zoning task…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 16:Summit County raises tobacco buying age;Ohio ACLU calls for end of mayor's courts;Akron City Council…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, January 8:Canton repeals panhandling ordinance;CVS buys Medina-based pharmacy; Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 15:Ohio productivity nears pre-Great Recession levels, employment still lags;Akron nonprofit launches…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, November 21st:Akron swaps land with hospital to promote downtown development;Cleveland approves disclosure…
-
The city of Twinsburg hosted its 42nd Annual Twins Days over the weekend, and this year’s theme was called “The Twin-Centennial.”Twinsburg was founded in…
-
The Humane Society of Summit County says it’s overrun with animals and hopes an adoption event this weekend will alleviate the burden. Chief operations…