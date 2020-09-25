-
A new report places Cleveland 29th in the nation for its park system, up six spots from its ranking in a similar study last year. The ParkScore index from the Trust for Public Land (TPL) looks at various factors to determine the quality of a city’s park system, including accessibility, size, amenities and financial investment.
