Trump second Senate impeachment trial

Eugene Goodman was shown in a video played during the impeachment trial Wednesday directing Sen. Mitt Romney away from the mob.
The former president is being tried on one article of impeachment for his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Videos shown during the proceedings may contain profanity and violence.
The House members are beginning their second and final day of arguments before the defense team presents their side. On Thursday, managers plan to focus on impact "beyond the obvious physical harms."
House managers used the first of their two days for arguments to present new footage from security cameras showing how close rioters got to Vice President Mike Pence, lawmakers and staff on Jan. 6.
Sen. Mike Lee grew visibly upset in accusing House impeachment managers of misattributing quotes to him.
She touched on her unlikely journey from projects in Brooklyn, N.Y., to St. Croix, the U.S. Virgin Islands, "and now as an adult woman representing an island territory speaking to the U.S. Senate."
Senators on both sides of the aisle were visibly affected by graphic and explicit new footage that included police body camera video and surveillance footage.
"Almost everyday I remember that 44 Americans gave their lives to stop the plane that was headed to this Capitol building," she said. "The capitol stands because of people like that."
House impeachment managers played new video and audio documenting the violent mayhem at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The former president remains confident in his legal representation, senior adviser Jason Miller said, despite critiques of camp's early defense.