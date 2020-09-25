-
This week the Trump administration announced that international students must take an in person class in the fall, or they will have to leave the United…
-
Sen. Sherrod Brown wants to hold President Donald Trump to comments he made recently on a Toledo radio show. Trump acknowledged his election was due in…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 13:Kent State offers I Promise students free tuition;University of Akron launches $150M fundraising…
-
President Donald Trump unveiled his 2020 budget this week, and Congress is taking a critical look at his cuts to safety-net programs.Ohio's Democratic…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 11:Trump budget could eliminate funds for Lordstown;Jane Fonda to speak at Kent State;Akron council…
-
The White House is going forward with a rule that will make it harder for Ohioans in low-income counties to get food stamp benefits. The rule implements…
-
Enrollment in health insurance offered through the Affordable Care Act dropped four percent this year, and there’s some uncertainty about its future…
-
Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) expects increased scrutiny will extend confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh into the weekend. While…
-
Vice President Mike Pence visited Cincinnati Tuesday to promote Trump administration policies.The program at the Weston Hotel was officially about tax…
-
Trump Administration Abandons Tighter Regulations on Fracking in Wayne Forest and Other Public LandsThe Trump administration decided quietly over the holidays to abandon proposed federal regulations governing fracking on public lands. For Ohio…