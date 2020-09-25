-
The Cleveland Indians have gone from the bottom to the top over the course of two months. In early June, they trailed the Minnesota Twins by as many as…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, July 31: DeWine signs hemp, CBD bill;40 counties could be elligible for federal aid;Former Cleveland RTA…
-
The Cleveland Indians are a major-league best 30-12 since June 4. It's been quite the turnaround for a team that many fans had all but written off in May.…
-
The Indians started the second half of the season with an uphill battle to try to win the American League Central Division. They gained ground on the…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 17:Summit County nurse faces more than 100 theft and fraud charges;Canal Fulton police officer injured in…
-
Major League Baseball is relatively low-key when it comes to selecting its next superstars. The draft that happens each June gets little attention…
-
Cleveland Indians star pitcher Trevor Bauer has been making headlines in the past week. For the second year, Bauer went to arbitration over his…
-
The American League beat the National League in last night’s All-Star game, 8-6 in 10 innings. The Indians sent six players to Washington, their most…
-
Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer has pronounced himself ready to pitch Game 3 of the AL Championship Series, saying the stitches he needed after…