-
Trash and recycling haulers in Northeast Ohio are seeing an increase in residential garbage as a result of the stay-at-home order from the coronavirus…
-
Five Central Ohio communities will be handing out 38,000 new recycling bins to their residents, free of cost, over the next month.
-
Local communities are making adjustments to deal with the cold spell.One of the services affected will be trash collection. Akron is asking citizens to…
-
Cleveland officials say they’ve starting handing out $100 fines to people who don’t deal with their trash and recycling properly.Starting Wednesday, the…
-
Here's your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 12: Supreme Court upholds Ohio's inactive voter purge;Akron hikes trash collection fees;Akron City Council…