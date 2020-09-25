transportation infrastructure

-
A new study from a libertarian think tank shows Ohio could get $2.9 billion dollars right now if it did something that former Gov. John Kasich wanted to...
Gov. Mike DeWine is trying a last ditch effort to push lawmakers back toward the gas tax increase that he originally proposed – which they slashed…
Northeast Ohio’s infrastructure received a D+ grade in a report card released Wednesday. The Cleveland Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers…
Mayors from the 30 largest cities in the state laid out an agenda they’d like to see Ohio’s next governor and new legislature follow.The Ohio Mayors…