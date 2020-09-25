-
The Ohio Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that Toledo can no longer send appeals of traffic camera tickets to a city-paid administrative hearing...
New rules on speed and red light cameras started this month, as the new transportation budget went into effect. But a community near Cincinnati that…
It’s been a few years, but state lawmakers are trying again to put rules on local traffic cameras, which they’ve said communities are using to generate…
The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that the state can cut funding to certain communities using traffic cameras. But the ruling may not have much…
Norton woman sues Summa, alleging…
The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that cities have the right to operate traffic cameras. Now the court is deciding whether a lower court can block a plan…
A bill halfway through the Legislature would allow the state to deduct the amount cities take in from traffic cameras from their state funding. Statehouse…
Appeals court denies NAACP request for Tamir Rice grand jury transcript;University of Akron president…
Defunct landfill to be sealed;Nationwide IV bag shortage affects Ohio hospitals;Bill O'Neill…
The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the right of cities to use traffic cameras without certain restrictions passed by state lawmakers, saying the state law…