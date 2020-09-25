-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 11:Portman supports new trade deal;DeWine to extend services for at-risk students;Two former…
-
The U.S. has spent millions to get China to embrace the unknown fruit — and it did. Now, tariffs have driven China to buy its cranberries from other countries, leaving U.S. farmers in the lurch.
-
With congress back in session, Republicans say they are ready to pass the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.U.S. Trade Representative Robert…
-
Two Republican state representatives will unveil legislation Tuesday to change the state’s prevailing wage laws. Ohio’s lawmakers have been trying…
-
Earlier this week, the Trump administration announced increased tariffs on imported washing machines. U.S. Sens. Rob Portman, a Republican, and Sherrod…
-
The Cleveland Cavaliers have introduced guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder and center Ante Zizic this afternoon. The trio was acquired in a trade…
-
Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown plans to meet with President Trump’s trade representative tomorrow to talk about the starting points for the…
-
Renegotiating NAFTA was a big selling point for Donald Trump with Ohio voters, and likely represents his best chance of getting Ohio Democratic support in…
-
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is announcing a new position in his department.At an event in Cincinnati today, Perdue said he’s creating an…
-
One in seven Ohioans is connected to the state’s largest industry: agriculture. And they're among the voters trying to sort through the trade, business…