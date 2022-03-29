Traci Johnson

The Republican majority on the Ohio Redistricting Commission bypassed the work of two independent mapmakers and approved state legislative district maps of their own just hours before a court-imposed deadline yesterday; false claims about the 2020 election dominated last night's debate between the seven Republican candidates for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat; U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and attorney Morgan Harper sparred over campaign contributions in an afternoon debate between the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate; and more stories.

