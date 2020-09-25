toxic algae blooms

-
Ohio farmers say they’re on board with the state’s plans to slow down agricultural runoff into Lake Erie. And they’re joining environmental activists and…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, November 21:Ohio voter purge to continue;CDC warns to throw out romaine lettuce;Gas prices to remain steady…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, September 10:Second victim dies following 2017 Ohio State Fair ride accident;Chippewa Lake under algae bloom…
More than $20 million could soon be pumped into projects that help keep Lake Erie clean. Most of that money would help fund equipment that limits nutrient…
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is asking the General Assembly to expand the power of state regulators over a specific source of water pollution…
The more rain we have in the spring, the bigger the Lake Erie algae bloom in the summer. And it’s been a wet spring. Algae blooms in western Lake Erie are…
President Donald Trump is proposing massive cuts to the U.S. EPA.The Chicago-Sun Times recently reported that those cuts would include eliminating the…
Seven conservation groups from the Great Lakes region are threatening to sue the U.S. EPA, saying it has failed to enforce the Clean Water Act in Ohio.The…
Commercially available water pitchers with filters can rid drinking water of toxins produced by algae blooms. The research done at Ohio State University’s…
The algae bloom on Lake Erie has been smaller this season, due largely to the unusually hot and dry weather. Environmental scientists say recent efforts…