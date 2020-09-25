-
A series of self-guided bicycle tours aims to bring new visitors to the Towpath Trail amid the coronavirus pandemic.“Cycle Canalway” offers 12 different…
-
The Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition is asking community members to submit encouraging messages and pictures to be placed along the Ohio & Erie Canal…
-
In 2019, the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition and its partners made steady progress in efforts to connect the Ohio & Erie Towpath Trail, border to border,…
-
Officials at Cuyahoga Valley National Park are seeking additional input on e-bikes – after holding a previous period earlier this year.A federal mandate…
-
A long-neglected park near downtown Akron has been refurbished and expanded as part of the ongoing Civic Commons project.On Saturday, more than 100…
-
State, local and federal officials broke ground on Saturday on the final piece of the Ohio & Erie Canalway Towpath Trail in Cleveland. The final section…
-
A Cleveland site that was once part of the World War II-era project to develop the atomic bomb, could be re-developed. But first, it needs to be cleaned…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 2: Cuyahoga County set to pass plastic bag ban;Summit County Dems refuse to back council…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, July 30:Vice President Mike Pence to campaign for 12th district race;Final stages of Cleveland Towpath…
-
The city of Akron is looking to boost the number of people living downtown. Could that mean adding thousands of cars -- or adding thousands of people who…