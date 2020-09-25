-
One of the organizers of a tech conference in Cleveland says the redevelopment of Tower City's retail space is moving forward.
Armed with new funders, Cleveland entrepreneur Bernie Moreno says Bedrock Detroit LLC, the real estate firm owned by Dan Gilbert, is now fully onboard with turning The Avenue Shops at Tower City into a hub for tech businesses and blockchain, an easily shared digital ledger system.
