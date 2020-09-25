-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 15:Dover schools pulls ballot issues;Akron RTA rolls out mobile ticketing;Details on tonight's…
The national Democratic chairman and four of the party's 2020 presidential contenders are scheduled to headline the Ohio Democratic Party's biggest...
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 1:Heat closes Ohio schools;Ryan says he's staying in presidential race;Cuyahoga Co. explores reducing…
Hedge fund billionaire and environmental activist Tom Steyer is taking a campaign tour through Ohio, more than a week after launching a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.
A billionaire Democratic fundraiser who’s been running a TV and online campaign to impeach President Trump has launched a series of at least 30 town hall…
Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer is putting an estimated $20 million toward galvanizing young voters in seven swing states -- Ohio, of course,…