Citizens of Arcata, California voted last year to remove a statue of former President William McKinley from the city’s town square. When Canton’s mayor…
Voters in Canton passed the city’s first income-tax increase in nearly 40 years this week, and the half-percent increase will be used for primarily for…
Abandoned shopping carts are becoming so much of a nuisance in some parts of Canton that City Council has passed a law to try to address the problem.The…
Canton City Council is expected to decide tonight whether to go to voters in May to hike the city’s income tax by half a percent. Sixty percent of the…
Stark County Democrats are not going through with threatened litigation over who will complete the term of Stark County Commissioner Tom Bernabei, who's…
Four Democrats and two Republicans have filed to seek their parties’ respective nominations to run for the seat on the Stark County Commission being…