Tobacco 21

-
The local chapter of the American Heart Association says one in four high school students report using an e-cigarette in the past month. The organization…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine is revealing more about the wellness initiatives that he wants to implement for the 2.8 million people on Medicaid in Ohio, including the…
-
A public health advocate is pleased Summit County has now banned businesses from selling tobacco products to anyone younger than 21 years old. The…
-
Summit County is debating whether to increase the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21. The change already has been adopted in 17 municipalities around the state, including Akron, Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati.
-
E-cigarettes are branded as alternatives to cigarettes that can help people stop smoking. But teenagers are using these devices to start smoking. Schools…
-
Akron City Council is expected to vote tonight on whether to prohibit the sale of tobacco products to those under 21. Proponents hope the rest of the…
-
Akron is considering a new ordinance that would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21. This change which has already been implemented in…