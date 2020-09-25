-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 7:Republicans appeal new congressional map ruling;Ohio primary begins;Former Massillon medical center…
Manufacturing is among the first sectors that get hit by a recession … and the last to battle back. So for decades, a Northeast Ohio county like Trumbull…
As you drive into southwestern Trumbull County, a few yard signs still mark the battle lines over TJX -- a battle that centers on the question of whether…
Morning Headlines: Ohio Has New Painkiller Prescribing Rules; Youngstown Wants a HomeGoods WarehouseHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 3:Southwest passengers get a scare in the air and land in Cleveland;Kasich announces 'safety…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, April 30:Court orders NOACA to hand over documents from Cleveland's failed Amazon HQ bid;Lordstown residents…
The withdrawal of a major development project in Lordstown is spurring some residents to make one more attempt to bring the project – and its promised…
Lordstown may be out of the running as the site of a HomeGoods distribution center that would have created 1,000 jobs. And Mahoning Valley officials say…