-
An estimated 99,000 low income Ohioans who want birth control and reproductive health care services have fewer options now that Planned Parenthood…
-
Two Planned Parenthood offices in the Cincinnati area are closing their doors. Kersha Deibel, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio…
-
Planned Parenthood says it will no longer provide birth control, HIV and STD testing and other health services with federal money known as Title X…
-
Abortion rights advocates in Ohio are worried about the effect of what they call a “gag rule” that would ban family planning clinics that get federal…