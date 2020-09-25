Timothy Loehmann

-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 4:Floods take a toll on Ohio farmers;Yost wants to end limits on rape charges;MetroHealth partners with…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, December 6:Eastlake facility now harvesting med pot;Officer who shot Tamir Rice won't get job back;Officials…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Oct. 11:Summit County officials oppose Issue 1;Judge sides with Ohio again in voter purges;Officer in Tamir…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, October 8:Officer who fatally shot Tamir Rice gets new police job;Trump to campaign in Ohio ahead of…
The city of Cleveland has fired the police officer who fatally shot a 12-year-old boy in 2014.The discipline’s justification focuses on the officer’s job…
Cleveland has disciplined the two officers involved in the November 2014 shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice. The city’s public safety director, Michael…
Officials in Cleveland have announced there will be administrative charges for three officers involved in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir…